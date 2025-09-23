North Dakota has a new commissioner of higher education

Sanford had been appointed as the “interim Chancellor,” after Mark Hagerott stepped down.

Some North Dakota Legislators have objected to the term “Chancellor,” saying it implies that the head of the University System has a lot of power over the various colleges and universities in the system.

Along with that, the Board decided not to conduct a nationwide search for a Chancellor, and is changing policy so that there would not need to be any nationwide searches for the college presidents. Again, some Legislators raised questions on whether the system was spending too much money on those searches.

DE-STRESSING

Occasionally, I like to “open the curtains” on what I do as a radio news person. And given the current angst, I thought I would share how I deal with stress.

There are a number of ways. First, I have been hiking most weekends – at the Theodore Roosevelt National Park (both north and south units), at state parks like Fort Stevenson, Fort Ransom, Beaver Lake and Fort Lincoln. I try to go often, and try to put in three to four miles, if possible. It helps to keep me in shape, and allows me to reboot and refresh.

I also stay close to my brother, who lives near Albany, New York, and his family, and try to make it out there at least once a year. I’m very proud of my niece, who is in college in New York. And I try to meet my uncle and aunt for Sunday lunch, whenever possible.

I am also addicted to “Jeopardy!”

If you've ever needed to take a break from the news, I understand. These are just a few ways I make sure I'm staying healthy while also staying informed.

