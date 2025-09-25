DPI, HHS publish book to help parents and caregivers prepare children for kindergarten

The state’s Departments of Public Instruction and Health and Human Services have come up with a book to help parents and caregiver prepare students for kindergarten.

It’s called “North Dakota Legendary Learners.”

"It's not really a 'skill-and-drill' book," said DPI's Taylor Olsen. "It's meant to be a very uplifting resource for parents to understand that they already have the skills that they need to get their kids ready to learn how to read."

Olsen said it is aligned to the science of reading. And she said it is completely free of charge. She said for the parents and caregivers, it’s meant to be a “validating piece,” in which all they have to do is be a little bit intentional in their interactions with kids.

"It's really focused around 'talk, lead, play, explore,' which are things the kids already do every day," Olsen said. "It's just reminding them that those interactions with their kids is all that they need for them to be ready for school."

Olsen said if you would like a copy of the book, you can e-mail DPI at dpiliteracy-dot-gov, or e-mail her at tlolsen@nd.gov.