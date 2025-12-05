Suspect in Fargo shooting cleared after interview, video review

A man Fargo Police have been searching for in connection to a downtown shooting and murder is being released from custody today.

Tyrque Jones has been sought in the August 3rd murder of Azeem Holmes. He was arrested Wednesday in Minneapolis, and has been held in the Hennepin County Jail. But Fargo Police now say after questioning Jones, they no longer believe he is a suspect in the killing.

This is Captain Matt Christensen.

"This development underscores why we have been urging Mr. Jones and his family to come forward and provide his side of the story as part of our investigation. I want to make sure everybody understands that his arrest was based on probable cause, which is needed to make an arrest, not proof beyond a reasonable doubt, which is needed to make a conviction. While I'm sensitive to the fact that this development may be upsetting or confusing to some, please know that probable cause for an arrest does not equate to guilt. That is part of the reason why the interview of somebody determined to be a suspect is so crucial, it is our job to make decisions based on the evidence we have on hand at the time, which is often incomplete."

Christensen says murder charges against Holmes are being dropped. He says Fargo Police are not yet able to identify any other person or persons of interest in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.