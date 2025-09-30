Zebra Mussels infect Burke County lake

Invasive zebra mussels have now been found in Smishek Lake in Burke County.

That lake is about 5 miles north of Powers Lake.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department aquatic species coordinator Ben Holen said the infestation likely came from someone who didn’t clean a boat before putting in the lake. He said that lake is not a very highly trafficked lake.

"Just goes to show you, it only takes one introduction by someone not knowing the correct cleaning procedures with their boat," Holen said. "You can start a new zebra mussel population that way."

Holen said this is likely the first zebra mussel infestation likely in awestern North Dakota lake. He said Game and Fish is looking at ways to treat the lake water.

"Smishek is a small enough lake, where it's potentially possible that we could draw down that lake, and freeze out those mussels," Holen said. "We're also looking at different products they sell to control zebra mussels, and potentially doing a combination of treating the lake and potentially draining it down."

Holen said besides Smishek, there are five other lakes in North Dakota with zebra mussels.

"There's Ashtabula, South Golden, North Golden, Lake Elsie, Twin Lake and Lake Lamoure," Holen said. "Those lakes have had zebra mussels for the last few years."

Holen said the invasive species has also been found in the Red River, the Sheyenne River and the Lower James River.

Holen said to prevent zebra mussels from taking hold, boaters must remove all aquatic vegetation before leaving the water, drain the water, do not import aquatic bait into the state, and remove docks, lifts and related equipment from the water for 21 days.