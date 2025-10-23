Great Plains Food Bank bracing for increase in need November 1

The Great Plains Food Bank is readying for an increase in need as federal workers miss paychecks, and benefits run out for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Funds for SNAP end November 1. Darby Njos is communications and marketing manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. She says demand has been high for some time already; in the last fiscal year, one in five North Dakotans, including one in four children, were served through the Great Plains Food Bank. That amounts to about 160,000 people.

"SNAP is one of the nation's largest and most effective hunger relief programs, and if people are not able to use their benefits they'll be looking for other resources to help fill that gap, which looks like our local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters who can help serve those meals, serve those grocery items, to people who otherwise couldn't afford it."

Njos says the community has already begun responding. She says those who are in a position to help are invited to donate food or funds at greatplainsfoodbank.org. For those in need, she says a list of partner pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in every county is listed on their website.

"Even if federal programs stall, it's our families and our communities who feel it first. And so we're really looking for solutions to better our community and get in front of our community because we know hunger doesn't wait for politics to get resolved. We're excited to be a resource for our community, and to step up and help support. If anyone is willing to come alongside us, we invite them to do so."

Njos says every dollar given to the Food Bank becomes two meals.

The Great Plains Food Bank distributes to 196 partner pantries throughout North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.