Bachmeier named new DPI superintendent

Governor Armstrong has appointed West Fargo School District Business Manager Levi Bachmeier to be the state’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Bachmeier will take the reins at DPI, once Kirsten Baesler joins the federal Department of Education.

In addition to his West Fargo job, Bachmeier serves on the state Board of Higher Education. He was an education policy advisor for Governor Doug Burgum.

Bachmeier said he’s looking forward to the challenges of being the state superintendent. He told reporters he’s looking to continue and build on the work Baesler has done at DPI.

"The biggest concern that I sometimes feel is that education policy, like so many forms of politics today, has become tribal, where you either think that our schools are failing, or are perfect, and they can't be better," Bachmeier told Capitol reporters. "I would just want parents to know that I think our schools here are great. But, with common sense, hard work and high expectations, I think they can be even better. And that is the perspective I want to bring to the role."

Bachmeier will have to run in 2026, and again in 2028, after serving out Baesler’s term. Superintendent of Public Instruction is a no-party office, meaning he can’t be endorsed by either political party, but could receive a letter of support from the parties.