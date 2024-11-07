Fargo School Superintendent announces resignation

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi has resigned, effective June 30 of next year.

Gandhi said he is announcing his resignation now to give the Fargo School Board time to conduct a search for his replacement.

Gandhi has served as superintendent since July 2018. In a news release, Gandhi said he plans to stay in Fargo and start a new business to — as he put it — “help organizations fulfill their missions with strategic solutions.”

Here is the news release from Fargo Public Schools:

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi announces his resignation effective June 30, 2025.

Dr. Gandhi’s official resignation will be brought before the Fargo Board of Education at its November 12 regular meeting. He will complete the 2024-25 school year in his current role before his resignation takes effect. For a full message from Dr. Gandhi regarding his resignation, read his address to Fargo Public Schools staff, families, and community members sent this morning.

“This decision was not made easily, and I hope the community feels, as I do, the deep sense of connection that has grown between us since my family arrived here in 2018,” Dr. Gandhi said. “This community has welcomed us, supported us, and shown us what it means to be a part of Fargo. Serving here has been more than a role: it has been a privilege, a calling, and a source of inspiration.

“I am announcing my resignation at this point in the school year to allow the District and the Board ample time to conduct a search for the next superintendent, ensuring they have the opportunity to find the best possible candidate to lead Fargo Public Schools into a bright future.”

Dr. Gandhi plans to remain in the Fargo-Moorhead area as he and his wife, Dr. Britney Gandhi, start a new business to help organizations fulfill their mission with strategic solutions. This move will allow him to spend more time with his family and young children as they reach school age.

“This opportunity grants us the flexibility to select professional projects and make family a priority,” Dr. Gandhi said. “With our youngest starting kindergarten, the timing is ideal to pursue this new chapter. By making this shift, I’ll be able to spend an estimated 700 additional hours next year with my children — a gift that is simply irreplaceable.”

Dr. Gandhi has served as the FPS superintendent of schools since July 2018. In October 2022, he was named the 2022-23 North Dakota Superintendent of the Year by the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders. He began his career in education in the Houston Independent School District. After serving as a special education resource teacher through Teach for America, he served as a high school assistant principal, an elementary principal, and a high school principal. Dr. Gandhi then served as the research, data, and accountability officer (assistant superintendent) for Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Professionally, Dr. Gandhi serves on the AASA Governance Committee, North Dakota K-12 Education Coordination Council, North Dakota School Study Council, and North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders legislative focus group. He is also a mentor for the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.

“On behalf of our Board, I want to express our appreciation for Superintendent Gandhi and all he’s done for our District,” Fargo Board of Education President Katie Christensen Mineer said. “Dr. Gandhi has been an incredible leader – always looking ahead and creating new, diverse opportunities for our students. He’s invested in our staff and truly cared about making our schools a place where everyone can grow and succeed. Dr. Gandhi guided us through some challenging times, especially during the pandemic, with a steady hand and a clear vision. His work has been noticed not just here, but across the country, and we’re so proud of everything he’s accomplished. We wish him all the best in his next chapter and have no doubt he’ll keep making a positive impact in public education. Thank you, Dr. Gandhi, for everything you’ve done for our students, our schools, and our community.”

The Fargo Board of Education will discuss the search for the District’s next superintendent of schools at its November 12 regular meeting.

