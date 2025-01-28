House passes bill to encourage schools to develop policy on cellphones in the classroom

The House has passed a measure that its supporters say will help local schools develop policies on cellphone use by students in the classroom.

"House bill 1160 is not and outright ban on cellphones," said the bill carrier, Rep. Dori Hauck (R-Hebron). "Rather, it requires a school district to define what they expect during the school day."

Hauck said for school districts that already have cellphone policies, this will not negate those policies.

"For school districts that need a push to adopt a policy, this legislation will make that happen," Hauck said.

Rep. Jim Kasper (R-Fargo) said he was going to support the bill, but he wished it was a mandate.

"I hope the Senate pays a little more attention to the word 'may,' and put some policy in this bill that requires phones to be put away during classroom time," Kasper said.

But Rep. Brandy Pyle (R-Casselton) said she believes in local control.

"They (school districts) have to find a way for the teachers to implement it, and to be responsible," Pyle said. "We can't be the controllers of everything."

The measure – HB 1160 -- passed the House 89 to 3. It will now be considered in the Senate.