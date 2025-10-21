SNAP benefits end November 1; what happens next?

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong says he isn’t sure how the state will handle an abrupt end to SNAP benefits to North Dakotans – but he’s working on it.

Those funds are cut off November 1st, due to the federal government shutdown. Armstrong says he’s been meeting with North Dakota Health and Human Services and other state agencies. He says the state possesses the resources to respond – but it needs hashing out.

"It's not really a resource option; it's a matter of whether or not we have access to the infrastructure. We could create our own infrastructure for a federal short term loan repayment program, but we don't have access to the infrastructure. We're still trying to get more guidance to figure out if there's a way we can lessen the impact. It's 57,000 North Dakotans. It's a big deal."

The government shutdown took effect October 1st after federal lawmakers failed to reach agreement on funding legislation. The House of Representatives has been adjourned since September 19.