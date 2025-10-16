© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Arts & Culture
Into the Music with Mike Olson

What Mike's Playing: Mike Reid & Joe Henry Keep Things Subtle & Sublime

Published October 16, 2025 at 11:14 AM CDT

Two Grammy Award-winning musicians team up for a sparse but richly rewarding listen on the new album Life and Time.

Mike Reid, who once chased quarterbacks for a living and is known for writing a string of Nashville hits and Joe Henry, a gifted songwriter (he wrote Madonna's "Don't Tell Me") and producer who took home gold for helming a record by soul-blues great Solomon Burke, keep things on the downtempo.

But as you'll hear in this artist spotlight, there's excitement in the little moments.

Tags
Into the Music with Mike Olson What Mike's Playing
