ND sees results after adding two new Emergency Alerts

“When I try to explain this new alert system, I tell them to think of people whose names they might be familiar with, like Drew Sjodin, Sherry Arnold, Savannah Graywind. That's who this alert would have served. “

“My name is Jenna Clawson Huibregtse. I am a lieutenant with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. “

“Prior to August 1st, we had a gap in the public alert system. So think amber alert, silver alert, blue alerts, alerts that people are familiar with. But we didn't have an alert to cover people who are 18 years and older, who have either been abducted or we believe their life is in danger of serious bodily harm or death, unless they qualified for a silver alert, which would be for ages 65 plus or those younger who have physical or cognitive impairments where they need assistance from others.”

Lieutenant Huibregtse says the two new alerts are named the missing and endangered person alert and the feather alert.

“Feather alert was separated out at the request of a lot of lawmakers who are tribal citizens. And it's always been known, but now separated out in this way because Native Americans go missing at a rate 10 times greater than the populations they live beside. And so this just helps that recognition piece occur and make people realize how often Native American people do go missing.”

And she says the system was put to the test last week.

“We don't want anyone to go missing, but we know that it happened. So we were looking forward to it as well to see how it was going to work. Our team had practiced. We've done tabletop exercises and we received our first submission here on Tuesday (10/22). And then it was one that qualified, so we were able to have that be a go, as we call it, and put that feather alert out and the person was found within an hour.”

Huibregtse says the new alert systems can be valuable tools in the event of emergencies. But she says it's up to the public to make that first call.

“Call and report them missing. We want people to know you don't need to wait 24 hours to report somebody missing.

And it might even be somebody that goes missing often, but this time it's different. Just report them missing. If they come home or we start looking for them and we find them right away, that's best case scenario.

That's no problem. We do not mind that at all. That's the outcome that we want is to find that person.”

So whether it be an amber alert, silver alert, feather alert, or missing and endangered person alert, Lieutenant Huibregtse says first responders are at the ready and are awaiting the next emergency call.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.