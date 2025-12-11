Budget Section approves inspection spending request, after Bismarck, Fargo and Minot end inspections of state buildings

The Legislature’s Budget Section has approved a request by the state Insurance Department to spend $1.5 million from special funds to contract with private firms to do inspections of state buildings in three cities –Bismarck, Fargo and Minot.

Those inspections have been done by local fire departments. But the three cities have rescinded their agreements to do the inspections. It was apparently triggered by the state not paying fees for zoning and other items.

This was approved by the state Emergency Commission. But it needed approval from the Budget Section. And that approval wasn’t unanimous.

"My concern is — are we opening a Pandora's Box?" said Sen. Terry Wanzek (R-Jamestown). "Are we going to open the door for more communities?"

Sen. Brad Bekkedahl (R- Williston) is also a member of the Emergency Commission. He spoke in favor of the request.

"In my community, we have just accepted the fact that having those facilities in our community are a benefit to our citizens," Bekkedahl said. "We're happy to provide those services at no cost."

The chairman of the Budget Section — Rep Don Vigesaa (R-Cooperstown) — said he believes this will be an issue in an upcoming Legislative session.