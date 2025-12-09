Special legislative session and State of the State

Lawmakers will return to Bismarck on January 21 to potentially approve a plan for the spending of $100 million per year over five years, from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

An interim Legislative committee has been looking at the plan, and gave it the green light. The state submitted its funding application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – and if approved, would set the stage for the special session.

CMS is expected to announce its award decisions by the end of the year.

Three Days

If and when lawmakers return to Bismarck, they will need three days to pass the plan – and because Governor Armstrong called the special session, the Legislature has no constraints on how long it will meet. Legislators will have the ability to introduce other bills, but leadership is hoping to keep it to the one issue.

State of the State

Governor Armstrong is planning to give a State of the State address to the Legislature at the start of the special session.

That’s spelled out in the state Constitution, Article V: “The governor shall present information on the condition of the state, together with any recommended legislation, to every regular and special session of the legislative assembly.”

