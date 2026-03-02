© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Two Williams County Deputies suspended after Deputy involved shooting

Prairie Public | By Todd McDonald
Published March 2, 2026 at 3:46 PM CST
Williams County Sheriff's Dept.

One man is dead after a Deputy involved shooting in Williams County. Just before 1:30 this morning deputies were dispatched to a report of a violent domestic disturbance west of Williston.

Williams County Detective Dan Ward says the suspect was armed with a firearm and the deputies did have to discharge their firearms at the suspect. He says the shots hit the suspect in the the leg and in the torso. According to Ward, the deputies immediately attempted lifesaving measures while waiting for EMS to transport the man to the hospital where he was later on pronounced deceased.

Two individuals involved in the domestic incident were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ward says the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the case over and the two Deputies have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
Todd McDonald
Todd McDonald came to Prairie Public after spending 13 years in commercial radio, and he has spent a lot of his time in newsrooms in northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.
