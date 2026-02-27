North Dakota's "All of the above" energy policy has led to the growth in wind power

A representative of North Dakota’s wind power industry says wind provides a lot of electricity – and money – to the state.

"Thirty five point eight percent of all electricity produced in the state comes from wind projects," Wind Industry of North Dakota representative Levi Andrist told the Legislature's interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee. "That's the number eight state in the country."

Andrist said 4500 megawatts of wind capacity exists in the state.

"That's 22nd in the country," said Andrist.

Andrist said there are 52 projects, hosted by 28 different counties across the state.

"To date, more than $10 billion of capital has been invested in North Dakota," Andrist said. "Annually, $26.2 million has been generated for state and local taxes."

Additionally, Andrist told the committee $28 million is generated in land lease payments to farmers, ranchers and other landowners.