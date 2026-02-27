© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
North Dakota's "All of the above" energy policy has led to the growth in wind power

By Dave Thompson
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:28 AM CST

A representative of North Dakota’s wind power industry says wind provides a lot of electricity – and money – to the state.

"Thirty five point eight percent of all electricity produced in the state comes from wind projects," Wind Industry of North Dakota representative Levi Andrist told the Legislature's interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee. "That's the number eight state in the country."

Andrist said 4500 megawatts of wind capacity exists in the state.

"That's 22nd in the country," said Andrist.

Andrist said there are 52 projects, hosted by 28 different counties across the state.

"To date, more than $10 billion of capital has been invested in North Dakota," Andrist said. "Annually, $26.2 million has been generated for state and local taxes."

Additionally, Andrist told the committee $28 million is generated in land lease payments to farmers, ranchers and other landowners.
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
