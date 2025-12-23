"Community Benefit Agreement " for a proposed wind farm for Wells and Eddy Counties

The city of New Rockford, along with other communities in Wells and Eddy Counties, will be benefitting from a wind farm project, after the wind developer signed a “Community Benefit Agreement.”

The wind project is called “Flickertail Wind,” and it will be built by PRC Wind, based in the Twin Cities.

New Rockford Area Betterment Corporation executive director Amanda Hegland said 16 years ago, the Corporation began research on keeping economic development alive in the area. And one thing they looked at was wind power.

"They formed a group, calling it "W/E Wind," Hegland said. "For the past 16 years, they have done the research and the studies."

Hegland said PSC signed on, and became the developer of the project. She said to make sure the community would benefit from the project, they negotiated the agreement.

"Not only are we getting up-front payments, to help the communities, but we have basically assured that our communities will be taken care of for the life of the project," Hegland said.

Under that agreement, Flickertail will make several one-time contributions to the community, once it gets the permits.

Hegland said $100,000 is going to the rebuild of the Rockford Theater.

"That theater collapsed about three years ago," Hegland said.

Hegland said it will also support other improvements in Fessenden and Sheyenne.

Minnkota Power Cooperative is also partner in the project. It will be a 400 megawatt project in Wells and Eddy counties.