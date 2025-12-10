Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign begins this week

Starting this Friday, law enforcement will conduct extra patrols across the state to remove impaired drivers as part of a statewide campaign called Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

It’s part of the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero initiative to end traffic fatalities in the state.

Safety public information program manager Justin Bailey says motorists may notice the extra patrols, but should remember that officers want to prevent tragedies instead of respond to them.

Bailey says over the last five years 167 people have lost their lives on North Dakota roadways in alcohol-related crashes – and while those crashes have declined over that time period, they still account for about 1/3 of all crashes in the state. In 2024, an alcohol-related crash occurred nearly every 14 hours.

He says as we head into the holidays, people should be mindful of their choices.

"Making a plan before; we have a lot of holiday celebrations about to kick off, and making a plan before you take part in celebrating - arranging a sober ride, designating a sober driving, using a ride share option like Lyft or Uber. And it's important to remember that alcohol and drugs impair your judgment, so having a plan from the start is very important. And general safety - buckle up. Seat belts are really your best defense in a crash, and they make every trip safer."

The Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from December 12 to January 31, 2026.