Fargo Police investigating homicide

One man is dead after a fatal shooting near an apartment building in a residential neighborhood in Fargo.

Fargo Police Captain Matt Christiansen says officers were called to an apartment building just before 9:30pm Monday night in the 2700 block of 41st Street South, where they found a male victim in a stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds. A community member was providing aid, and police took over upon arrival. Once the scene was cleared, Fargo Fire and Ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 28-year-old Nadin Khoury. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says he leaves behind a pregnant wife, and many other family members.

Christiansen says there are no current suspects in the incident, but numerous people of interest. He says the investigation suggests the victim and perpetrator knew each other, and may have had a history of conflict.

"We got initial information from a witness stating they believed the suspect to be a black male, wearing a black shirt with grey sweatpants, which was given to the officers. Fargo Police Department's criminal investigations division is actively investigating this incident; we're working through a lot of information currently, to try and sort out exactly what transpired, who was involved, and why this happened. Preliminary information suggests that the victim and suspect were known to each other. Information also suggests that this incident is likely related to the shots fired incident from this past weekend in the 4800 block of 38th Street South."

Christiansen stopped short of saying the incident could be gang related after being asked about “groups” he referred to. He says gang activity must meet very specific criteria.

He says the public is invited to submit tips or any other information they may know about the incident by calling 701-241-5777, or submitting an anonymous text by texting the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.