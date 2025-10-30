AARP says 24 percent of North Dakota adults are family caregivers

Data from AARP shows 24 percent of North Dakota adults are acting as family caregivers.

They provide largely free and unsupported care to older parents, spouses and other family members.

"When a loved one needs help, family members, friends and neighbors step up," said AARP North Dakota state director Josh Askvig. "That's what we do as North Dakotans."

But Askvig said the data shows that, too often, caregivers are shouldering this responsibility by themselves.

"They're often putting their own finances, health and jobs at risk," Askvig said. "And as our state's population continues to age, the demand for care is going to continue to increase."

Askvig said the data shows that policy makers should act now to help those family caregivers save money, and stay on the job. He said says during the last North Dakota Legislative session, $1 million was added to the Health and Human Services budget to provide housing support.

"It helps folks remodel and rehab homes, to make them more age-friendly and accessible," Askvig said. "That allows individuals to stay independent longer, and makes it easier on the family caregivers."

Askvig said a number of Legislative sessions ago, AARP helped pass enhanced funding for home-and-community based services, as well as respite care, and training for family caregivers. He said at the federal level, AARP is working to provide caregivers money through a federal tax cut of $5000, as well as provide flexible spending and health savings account uses.

