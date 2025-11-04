Armstrong: Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Cheney

Governor Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S and North Dakota flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of former Vice President Dick Cheney. His directive also encourages residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.

Cheney passed away Monday. He was 84.

Cheney served as Vice President to President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. He also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, as congressman from Wyoming and as White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford.

Armstrong directed flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of interment, which is in accordance with U.S. flag code.

In a statement provided by his office, Armstrong said, "As an influential member of five presidential administrations, former Vice President Cheney leaves a legacy of public service, patriotism and a belief in American exceptionalism. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Cheryl Biller is Executive Director of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL. She issued this statement: "Vice President Cheney left a profound legacy - much of which I strenuously disagreed with - but one cannot say that he didn't have a love for his country. When endorsing Kamala Harris for president, he said, 'As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution.' Cheney understood that the resiliency of our democracy requires us to stand firm against authoritarianism, especially when it's politically convenient. And I can be grateful for his unwavering devotion to upholding our democracy."