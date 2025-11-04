Talk of special session, SNAP emergency funding, and a personal note

Talk of a special session intensifies

With the state potentially receiving some federal funds to help improve rural health care, the likelihood of a short special session is increasing.

A special interim committee has been working on bill drafts to determine where the money would be spent, and the state policy that will match it. Once those are completed and okayed by the committee, then a special session would likely be called. Some lawmakers I’ve spoken to are hoping this will be a narrow-issue session.

There had been some thought that a session would be necessary to address some of the federal funding cuts. So far, that’s just been talk. But that, too, could be a part of a session.

Emergency funds for SNAP and WIC

Governor Armstrong announced that emergency funding would be coming to the Great Plains Food Bank, in the light of SNAP and WIC funds being caught up in the government shutdown.

On the day of the announcement, Great Plains said the money had already been spent on food. People I have talked with have said that was the right thing to do, even though federal judges have ordered the Trump Administration to use USDA contingency funds to restore money to SNAP and WIC.

Timing is everything.

A few personal notes

I’m taking a few days off for vacation, and will be back in the “air chair” on November 17. Todd McDonald will be anchoring Morning Edition until I return.

Also, I met and talked with a number of people at the ND250 celebration event at the Heritage Center this past Sunday. Prairie Public was at the event to screen and promote the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, The American Revolution. I enjoyed talking with Prairie Public listeners and viewers.

It also got me thinking about the big July 4th event, when the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora will open to the public. We’re talking about how to cover that event – more as the date comes closer.