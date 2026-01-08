PSC holds power line hearings, approves battery storage facility

The Public Service Commission is holding hearings on a controversial high-voltage power line, beginning this week.

MDU and Otter Tail have proposed this 92 mile line, called JETx, from Jamestown to Ellendale.

But these will be conducted in a different manner than previous hearings.

"By law, we had to have the company present the whole case," said PSC Chairman Randy Christmann. "People would get frustrated, having to wait 6-7 hours before they could provide their information."

Christmann said because of a change in state law, the PSC will be holding two days of technical hearings this week, Thursday and Friday, at the state Capitol. He said next week, three formal public hearings will be held — Monday at the American legion post in Ellendale, Wednesday at the Edgeley Armory, and Friday at the Baymont in Jamestown. The hearing times are 10 am in Ellendale, 9:30 am in Edgeley, and 9 am in Jamestown.

The two companies have said the line is needed to enhance reliability.

The project cost is estimated at $406 million.

BATTERY STORAGE

The Commission also approved approved the state’s first battery storage facility for wind power.

Emmons-Logan Energy Storage will be built in Emmons County, at a cost of $181 million.

The facility will be able to store power generated by the nearby Emmons-Logan wind farm, under construction near Linton.

"The location, construction and operation ogf the project will produce minimal impacts on the environment, or on the citizens of North Dakota," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "The project will insure continuing system reliability and integrity, and ensuring energy needs are met and filled in an orderly and timely fashion."

The plans are to complete the facility by this December. It will store up to 140 megawatts of power.