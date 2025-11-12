No pause in LIHEAP due to shutdown

North Dakota’s LIHEAP, or Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will experience no pause in benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

Dr. Rachel Schafer is director of program administration and says the program is operating as normal.

"We have funding available, and we are very well positioned to continue providing services at this time. We are accepting applications, and we are issuing both regular and emergency benefits and moving forward with weatherization and furnace repair and replacement. We haven't had any pauses in any benefits or any applications whatsoever - and we do not expect to."

LIHEAP provides a percentage or even full coverage of energy bills, from sources ranging from natural gas, electricity, propane, coal, fuel oil, wood and others. Schafer says eligibility is determined based on income and household size. LIHEAP also covers weatherization services, as well as chimney cleanings.

Schafer says up until this year the program was offered on a seasonal basis, but is now year round. Because of this, the program will no longer offer back benefits, and will require reporting changes to income when renewing applications for the year.

She says up to 16,000 households have been supported by the program at one time. Currently, about 13,000 households receive LIHEAP.

Those interested in applying can do so online, at their local human service zone, or by printing off an application and mailing it in.