Great Plains Food Bank continues efforts to meet increased need

When the federal government shutdown halted payments to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, the Great Plains Food Bank kicked into high gear to meet the growing demand of regional food insecurity.

Even though the shutdown resolved this week and SNAP benefits are going to resume, the impacts will linger. Great Plains Food Bank spokesperson Darby Njos says demand was already at an all-time high before the shutdown, but has increased dramatically in the last couple of weeks.

"We were just in Williston again in November, and we served 279 households - which is a 60 percent increase from our October mobile we held out there. We're seeing this across our partner network; we're seeing an increase for food needs, and at our partner pantries. Everyone is feeling the strain."

She says the recent campaign to raise an additional million pounds in donations has been going well – and will continue. She says the Great Plains Food Bank is grateful for its community partners who step up to meet these challenges.

"This isn't an overnight shift, and everything's good to go. Food assistance was needed before the shutdown, and food assistance is needed after."

Njos says as the holidays and colder weather approach, families will continue to feel the strain. She says the Food Bank believes they will need to meet a sustained higher need through the next few months.