United Way and Essentia deliver thousands of school supplies

United Way of Cass Clay and Essentia Health teamed up to deliver school supplies to kids throughout the Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo area this fall.

United Way raised enough supplies to distribute 6,500 backpacks to children when classes resumed at the end of the summer, but need arose for students who move schools mid-year. Essentia Health stepped in the help fill that gap, with United Way leading the effort to distribute the more than 23,000 supplies across the community.

Nikki Choate is assistant principal at Eastwood Elementary in West Fargo.

"Just, being able to give them that... and allowing them to be confident in starting the school year, and being in their class and being able to concentrate on making friends, and hopefully learning! Not worrying about where they're going to get their next pencil, or where their folder is. It means a lot to us, and to the kids."

This is the first time United Way of Cass Clay and Essentia have partnered to do a mid-year school supply drive.