North Dakota oil production above forecast; state sets record natural gas production

North Dakota’s September oil production was 1,166,000 barrels per day.

That was slightly behind the August production of 1, 170.000.

State Department of Mineral Resources director Nathan Anderson said production remains above the most recent revenue forecast.

"That is set at 1.15 million barrels for this year," Anderson said. "It's 1.38 percent above that forecast."

In his monthly "Director's Cut" briefing, Anderson said natural gas production is up.

"Gas production came in at an all-time high, on a per-day basis," Anderson said. "Production was 107.4 billion cubic feet for the month, and that comes out to 37.9 BCF per day."

The August gas production was 3.534 BCF per day.

There are 28 drilling rigs working in North Dakota, but the number of “frack crews” dropped from 12 to 10.

"It's kind of a seasonal dip," Anderson said. "Operators typically slow their completions this time of year. But I do believe some of the reduction there is related to softer oil prices, that we have been seeing the ;last several months."