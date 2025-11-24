First winter storm of the season arrives tonight

The first winter storm is arriving, just in time for the busiest travel season of the year.

Todd Hamilton is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. He says it could start as early as this afternoon in northwestern North Dakota, with impacts crossing the state diagonally into the southwest corner.

"Generally from northwest to southeast, across the area, a little uncertain right now about exact amounts - but the timing is looking pretty good for tonight into tomorrow. We'll see some strong winds on the backside of the system as well, so, it looks like right now the main impacts will be some reductions to visibility, snow, and blowing snow. Once this system comes through, it's going to remain cold, probably through the Thanksgiving holiday."

He says snow totals are still a little harder to estimate, but they could be substantial – anywhere from three to six up to nine inches, with greatest accumulations possibly being north of Bismarck.

He says the snow will end by late Tuesday, and road conditions could be difficult for Thanksgiving travel. He says travelers should carry a winter survival kit in their vehicle, and stay up to date on weather reports and road conditions.