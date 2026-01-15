Byron Knutson, who marched with MLK Jr., passes away at age 96

A former North Dakota politician who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. passed away last month.

Byron Knutson, a member of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, passed away December 6th at the age of 96.

His family chose to announce his death in recognition of Dr. King’s birthday, which is today, and the approaching Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They say he was profoundly inspired by Dr. King.

Knutson was born November 9, 1929 in Brinsmade, and grew up in Harlow. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, and marched with Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.

He held degrees from Valley City State University and the University of North Dakota, and studied abroad in Norway.

Knutson was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives, and served four year terms as North Dakota’s Insurance Commissioner and Labor Commissioner. He also ran for several other statewide offices.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernice, his daughters and his grandchildren. A celebration of life is being planned and announced at a later date.