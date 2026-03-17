To date, 26 cases of measles confirmed in North Dakota

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed additional cases of measles in the state, bringing this year’s total to 26.

23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one case each confirmed in Williams, Walsh and Traill Counties.

Of the total cases, nine individuals were under the age of five, ten were between the ages of five and nineteen, and seven more were over the age of 20. 18 of the individuals were unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of two individuals is unknown.

To date, four people have been hospitalized with measles in North Dakota.

There are no current public exposure locations to be aware of. Health and Human Services recommends a 21 day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed.