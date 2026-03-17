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To date, 26 cases of measles confirmed in North Dakota

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published March 17, 2026 at 9:38 AM CDT
BBC

23 of the cases were confirmed in Pembina County.

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed additional cases of measles in the state, bringing this year’s total to 26.

23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, with one case each confirmed in Williams, Walsh and Traill Counties.

Of the total cases, nine individuals were under the age of five, ten were between the ages of five and nineteen, and seven more were over the age of 20. 18 of the individuals were unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of two individuals is unknown.
To date, four people have been hospitalized with measles in North Dakota.

There are no current public exposure locations to be aware of. Health and Human Services recommends a 21 day quarantine for unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed.
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Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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