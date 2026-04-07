North Dakota's measles cases inch toward last year's total

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed 32 cases of measles so far this year.

23 of those cases have been confirmed in Pembina County. One case each has been confirmed in Walsh, Williams and Traill Counties. Ransom County now has six confirmed cases.

According to HHS’s measles dashboard, 24 individuals who have tested positive for measles this year were unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated, and two had unknown vaccination status. To date, five patients have been hospitalized.

15 patients are between the ages of five and 19. Ten are below the age of five, and seven are older than twenty.

Last year, North Dakota’s total positive measles cases peaked at 36.