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State readying for grand opening of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:30 PM CDT
Governor Armstrong at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
ND Governor's Office
/
Submitted
Governor Armstrong at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The celebration coincides with the 250th birthday of the United States.

State, federal and community level leaders are putting finishing touches on preparations for the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora this summer.

The opening will take place July 4, 2026, coinciding with nationwide celebrations of the 250th birthday of the United States.

Governor Armstrong says the celebration will bring higher levels of traffic to the local infrastructure, prompting extra preparedness.

"We want every resident and every visitor to enjoy these events safely and confidently. To support that goal, I have activated the state emergency operations plan. This allows state agencies, including the Department of Emergency Services, to review and strengthen preparedness plans, coordinate with local and tribal partners, make sure personnel and resources are ready to respond to any emerging needs, up to and including the North Dakota National Guard."

The State Historical Society is leading the work of the ND250 Committee, which supports activities in Medora over the celebration.

Armstrong says the cooperation between federal, state and local entities will ensure a smooth opening and celebration for everyone.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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