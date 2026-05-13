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Additional measles case confirmed, state total now 37 for the year

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:15 PM CDT
BBC

This year's total now surpasses last year's total of 36.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional case of measles in the state – bringing this year’s statewide total to 37.

The total now surpasses last year’s total of 36.

The additional case was confirmed out of Grand Forks County, which has so far confirmed four cases this year.

To date, 23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, six in Ransom County, and one each in Walsh, Williams, Dunn and Traill counties.

28 of the individuals who have contracted measles were unvaccinated, seven were fully vaccinated and two more had unknown vaccination status.

Five people have been hospitalized so far with measles.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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