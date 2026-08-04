D'Ya NoDak: Another special session

State lawmakers are coming back to Bismarck for a second special Legislative session — this one will deal with the banning the sale of the substance kratom and its cousin, 7-OH, which is synthetic.

Kratom is sold at vape shops and convenience stores. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has labeled 7-OH as a “Schedule One” drug, meaning it would be in the same category as LSD and heroin.

The North Dakota Board of Pharmacy has passed a similar classification, and Governor Kelly Armstrong has issued an executive order that prohibits the sale, use and possession of kratom and its various products. But that executive order expires in 30 days, and Armstrong wants lawmakers to put the ban in state law. Other states have done so.

Legislative leaders have said this is too critical an issue to wait for the regular session, which convenes in January 2027.

This is the second special session since the 2025 Legislature adjourned. The other one dealt with federal money coming in for rural health needs.

Cell phone ban in K-12 public schools

One item the 2025 Legislature passed was the “bell to bell” cell phone restriction in K-12 public school classrooms. And from all indications, it’s going well. Teachers are reporting students are more engaged with each other, rather than scrolling on their phones. One principal said he’s hearing a lot more conversation among students at lunch time, and other times when students interact. State school superintendent Levi Bachmeier says it’s been a “resounding success.”

Connecting the east and west power grids

The state Public Service Commission has scheduled hearings in early September on the proposed “North Plains Connector Project.” This would be a high-voltage DC line that would run from Colstrip, Montana, to central North Dakota. The $6 billion project would allow some power to be directed to where it’s needed.

Why I love my job

I get a chance to cover a variety of stories. I used to have an editorial cartoon hanging in my office – it featured a reporter with a blindfold and a dart in his hand. The dart was pointed to a wall, with a banner reading, “Today I Am an Expert In…” And there were a number of subjects listed. And that’s what I love. Yes, I’m in the Capital city, meaning I spend a good amount of time with the state government. But I do enjoy doing stories on other issues. I’m able to do that, because of you and your support. Thank you!