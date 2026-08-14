Pine wilt disease tentatively found in North Dakota

The North Dakota Forest Service has tentatively identified pine wilt disease in two locations in southern North Dakota while investigating mortality in Scotch pine trees.

Martin Shervey is Forest Health Manager. He says they are still working to confirm just how many trees in North Dakota will be at risk.

"It's been in South Dakota and moving north for the last several years. Basically, it's a nematode that affects non-native pine trees. It's moved tree to tree by the sawyer beetle, and it basically clogs up the vessels of the tree - the water moving vessels. And it kills the tree within a year."

A nematode is a tiny worm.

The North Dakota Forest Service is working to confirm the presence of pine wilt disease in Ransom County at Sheyenne River State Forest, as well as in Sargent County near Forman.

Shervey says Scotch Pine, Austrian Pine and Mugo Pine may be at risk. He says these are popular trees in landscaping and shelterbelts.

There are no effective treatments for pine wilt. Shervey says if you suspect it may be happening on your property, contact the North Dakota Forest Service or your local extension agent.