D’Ya NoDak: The difference between special sessions and reconvened sessions

Next week’s special Legislative session marks the first time there has been two special sessions between regular sessions.

But a caveat — this doesn’t include “reconvened sessions,” when the Legislature calls itself back to Bismarck.

In the case of next month’s special session, the Governor called the session to evaluate the proposed ban of Kratom, as well as to look at additional funding for the Military Gallery on the Capitol grounds.

If the Legislature calls itself back to Bismarck, in a reconvened session, then the session would be limited to however many days it has left after the regular session ends, with an 80-day limit per biennium. If the Governor calls the special session, lawmakers could theoretically meet as long as needed to get the task done.

Special sessions have been called for a number of purposes. The Legislature needs to look at redistricting (for Legislative seats) based on the ten-year Census data. There have also been sessions dealing with education funding, the potential loss of state revenue, and certain special projects.

Those in the Legislature who think the body should meet annually instead of every two years say this justifies a need for annual sessions. However, there is still a lot of resistance among the rank-and-file lawmakers who want to preserve the “citizen legislature” that meets every two years.

Gov. Armstrong to speak at the special session

As required by the state Constitution, Governor Armstrong will speak to a joint session of the Legislature on September 2. The speech is scheduled for 10am that day.