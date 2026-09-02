Two bats test positive for rabies in Bismarck

Two bats tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with dogs in Bismarck last month.

North Dakota Health and Human Services says the bats tested positive within the city limits on August 20, and residents are being urged to take precautions and report any unusual bat activity. That activity could include active bats during the day, laying on the ground or unable to fly, or having direct contact with animals or humans.

Michelle Detloff is director of infectious diseases and epidemiology with HHS.

"Human rabies is not common. In the United States, there's five or less per year that develop rabies. But those that do develop rabies, the majority are because of a bat exposure. So there is that risk; people don't realize just how small those bites can be. Just having physical contact with a bat - a person may not know that they're bit."

No human exposures have been reported.

No bats have tested positive for rabies in Burleigh County in the last five years, and most animal rabies cases reported to HHS are sporadic and occur across the state. A release from HHS says two positive cases in a short amount of time is unusual. Four bats have tested positive so far in 2026.

Rabies is viral, affects the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if not treated. It is spread through bites or scratches from infected animals.