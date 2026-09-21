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Up to 75 percent of child safety seats used improperly in North Dakota

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published September 21, 2026 at 1:59 PM CDT
3 out of 4 seats are installed incorrectly in North Dakota, and may have multiple misuses.
North Dakota Health and Human Services
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3 out of 4 seats are installed incorrectly in North Dakota, and may have multiple misuses.

As many as three out of every four child car seats are used incorrectly in North Dakota.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week this week, North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging parents and caregivers to get their car seat installations checked by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Dawn Mayer is child passenger safety program coordinator. She says last year, 75 percent of all car seats checked in North Dakota had at least one misuse.

"The top misuses we're seeing, is caregivers are not using the harnesses correctly, they're not using the tether strap. And there's misuse with using the lower anchors to install a car seat, and the seat belt."

56 percent of car seats checked had incorrect harness use, 47 percent had incorrect tether use, and 40 percent had incorrect lower anchor use. Mayer says the tether for front facing car seats is essential for head protection.

Mayer says there are about 300 certified car seat safety technicians in North Dakota, and checkups are offered throughout the year.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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