Fargo-Moorhead metro area has an online voter guide

The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce has relaunched its nonpartisan voter education website ahead of the midterm election.

Cale Dunwoody is the Chamber’s Vice President for Public Policy. He says the website has new candidate videos, recorded debates, updated information and voting logistics. It’s part of a national initiative to help local voters understand their ballot and make their plans to vote.

"We wanted to focus on candidates that are lower down on the ballot... city commission, city council, school board, all those different races that don't get the same budget as somebody running for congress or governor. It really highlights the candidates running for more localized offices or the legislature, lift up their campaigns, and make sure they're getting the visibility they need."

Dunwoody says the website was started in 2024, and has seen success with each subsequent election.

"When the Chamber took it over, we saw about 11,000 views across the entire website for the 2024 election. Just for the North Dakota primary election back in June... we saw just about 60,000 views. We're still analyzing the numbers from the Minnesota primary election, and the Fargo ward system, and then the November general election once we get past that."

The website is VOTEFMWF.ORG and contains election and voting information for voters across the Fargo-Moorhead metro area.