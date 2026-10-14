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Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating South Fargo incident that left woman gravely injured

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:50 PM CDT
Cass County Sheriff Sheriff Jesse Jahner
Cass County Sheriff Sheriff Jesse Jahner

Not many details are being released at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in rural South Fargo that resulted in a woman receiving life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched with additional first responders to an area of 112th Avenue South and County Road 81, where they found the injured woman. The woman received medical care at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this time, no additional information is being released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office remains on the scene actively investigating the incident and will release more information when they say is appropriate.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information regarding the incident they can call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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