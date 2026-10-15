Victim recovering after attempted murder in rural Cass County; South Fargo man arrested

A South Fargo man is currently in Cass County Jail on pending attempted murder charges in connection to a severely injured woman found in rural Cass County earlier this week.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 60-year-old Tracy Peters was arrested yesterday at around noon at a South Fargo apartment complex, without incident.

He says on Tuesday, a local man named Jay Schuler got a notification of movement on one of his game cameras set up in the area of 112th Avenue and County Road 81. Jahner says Schuler checked the cameras and saw a woman who appeared to be injured and in need of help walking along the Wild Rice River. He contacted Jeff Jones, who lives nearby, who then contacted a Cass County detective. The detective told him to call 911.

Jeff Jones located the victim before first responders arrived, who treated her and transported her to Sanford Hospital.

Jahner says the 28-year-old woman was wet, had no shoes and was injured. He says she had substantial, life threatening wounds to her neck and wounds to a hand. He says he isn’t sure what would have happened if Schuler and Jones hadn’t found her and called authorities.

"This is a very serious situation, I mean... the injuries that I have seen, in my opinion, are very graphic. I feel like this person was left out there to die."

Jahner says the identity of the woman is not being released at this time, and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.