Names released in Fargo unattended death investigation

Fargo Police are releasing the names of two people found dead in an apartment nearly a month ago.

A welfare check was requested by a family member at an apartment in the 3100 block of 44th Street South in Fargo on September 22. The family member had not been able to reach their relative since late August.

Two deceased males were located inside the apartment – 79-year-old Thomas William Mausbach, and 40-year-old Huanan Tao. They lived together in the apartment.

The delay in releasing the identities was due to difficulty in reaching Tao’s family, who lives out of the country.

The incident is classified as an unattended death and is being investigated by Fargo Police. Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. The Fargo Fire Department assisted in the welfare check.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fargo Police at 701-241-5777, or by submitting a tip by texting the word FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.