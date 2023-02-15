Cyber Madness teaches students about cybersecurity
North Dakota Cyber Madness is hosting its second-annual tournament on February 16-17 at Bismarck State College. Students from across the state will team up and compete to address some of today’s biggest cybersecurity issues.
Main Street's Ashley Thornberg is joined by Cathy White, robotics coach and technology specialist for Alexander Public School, and Prairie Public education associate Troy Jackson II to talk about the event. Listen to their conversation above.