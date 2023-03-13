© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Moorhead teacher wins national award

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published March 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
Moorhead High School teacher Rebecca Meyer-Larson is the winner of the Citation Award from the National Federation of State High School Associations. This nationwide award is the highest honor given to a coach or director. She will receive the award this summer in Seattle.

Meyer-Larson has been an educator for more than 30 years, teaching English, coaching speech, and directing theatre. She spoke with Main Street's Ashley Thornberg — listen to their conversation above.

