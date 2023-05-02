Minot's Magic City Discovery Center hopes to be a destination for families
Opening on Friday, May 5, the Magic City Discovery Center in Minot is working to engage children and families in the magic of lifelong learning. It hopes to become a destination that brings families together in an interactive environment that inspires creativity, encourages play, and enhances education.
Main Street's Craig Blumenshine visited Minot to take a tour of the center, and speak with staff and board members. Listen above.