© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Bismarck Juneteenth

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published June 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
California State University Maritime Academy
/

More and more communities in North Dakota are celebrating the Juneteenth emancipation holiday. Special contributor Alicia Hegland-Thorpe Visits
with organizers of the Bismarck event.

Tags
Main Street JuneteenthMain Street Interview
Related Content