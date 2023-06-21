© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Open Road Fund for Descendants of the Atlantic Slave Trade

June 21, 2023

Monday's Juneteenth holiday officially opened applications for the Open Road Fund by Nexus Community Partners.

The Fund is intended for descendants of the Atlantic Slave Trade who live in Minnesota and the Dakotas, to apply for grants to be used for wealth-building projects. Over the next eight years, the fund will award grants of $50,000 to at least 800 eligible applicants. Explaining the who, the what and the why is the senior director of Nexus Community Partners, Danielle Mkali.

