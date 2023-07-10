© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

New skate park and basketball court open in Standing Rock

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
Standing Rock's new skate park and basketball court, seen from above.
Alicia Hegland-Thorpe
/
Prairie Public
Standing Rock's new skate park and basketball court, seen from above.

Out on the prairies and rolling hills of south-central North Dakota, citizens of the Standing Rock Tribe are coming together to find creative ways to empower their youth — whether it’s through art, music, or sports.

Now, with help from the Montana Pool Service and Nike's N7 indigenous heritage program, Standing Rock youth who find themselves bored will be able to find community and a sense of belonging with a new skate park and basketball court.

Special contributor Alicia Hegland-Thorpe attended the grand opening in Fort Yates. Listen to her report above, as aired on Main Street.

Tags
Main Street Standing Rock
Related Content