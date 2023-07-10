New skate park and basketball court open in Standing Rock

Out on the prairies and rolling hills of south-central North Dakota, citizens of the Standing Rock Tribe are coming together to find creative ways to empower their youth — whether it’s through art, music, or sports.

Now, with help from the Montana Pool Service and Nike's N7 indigenous heritage program, Standing Rock youth who find themselves bored will be able to find community and a sense of belonging with a new skate park and basketball court.

Special contributor Alicia Hegland-Thorpe attended the grand opening in Fort Yates. Listen to her report above, as aired on Main Street.