Measles Cases in North Dakota
The map below tracks yearly cases of measles across North Dakota counties. (Source: North Dakota Health and Human Services.)
HHS also lists public exposure locations on their website. Unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed are recommended to quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.
