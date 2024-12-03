South Korea's president declares martial law

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

In a surprise late-night TV address, Yoon said the move was needed to protect the country. He also accused the left-leaning opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

"Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin," Yoon declared in his speech, without specifying how the martial law would be enforced.

Yoon also asked South Koreans to have faith in him and tolerate "some inconveniences" as he vowed to "eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalize the country."

It is the first time a South Korean president has declared martial law since 1980.

Following Yoon's announcement on Tuesday, all political activities, including political associations, rallies and demonstrations, will be prohibited. Media and publications will be subject to the control of the Martial Law Command.

Yoon's speech shook the nation, with opposition leaders immediately denouncing the declaration of martial law as unconstitutional. Local media outlets report that dozens of lawmakers have arrived at the National Assembly, the country's parliament, trying to stop the president's decree.

Soldiers have also arrived at the parliament compound. But scores of protesters and lawmakers' aides are attempting to block their entry into the main building, where lawmakers are gathering.

A conservative former chief prosecutor, Yoon took office in 2022 and faces a parliament dominated by the liberal opposition Democratic Party. In recent weeks, the two parties have been locked in an impasse over next year's national budget.

In the meantime, Yoon has been struggling with low approval ratings and has been involved in scandals, including some involving his wife.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



