Bad wellness advice is all over social media. These creators are pushing back

Mallory DeMille wants more people to be skeptical of wellness influencers. That's why she spends her free time making videos on TikTok and Instagram that point out the unproven remedies and marketing tactics behind many wellness claims on social media.

DeMille, a social media specialist with a background in marketing, has highlighted influencers using the Los Angeles wildfires to peddle detoxes, fear mongering about parasites, and making claims about supplements that sound different than the disclaimers on the product's websites.

In a series DeMille calls "mental gymnastics," she does handstands while pointing out the contradictions in common wellness talking points.

"Big Pharma is keeping you sick to take your money — but also — give me your money and take my supplements indefinitely," she quips. "Do not eat these foods because they are poison — but also — drink borax and put this ozone up your a**."

DeMille, who contributes to the Conspirituality podcast about these topics, is part of a growing group of content creators trying to counteract misleading and false wellness claims online.

"I'd say that 99% of what I'm doing now is putting out fires started by these wellness influencers," said Jess Steier, a public health scientist who first became active on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic. She runs a public health data consultancy, which produces Unbiased Science, a podcast and social media science communication initiative. Steier said while wellness influencers can make sweeping claims, it takes time for scientists to dig into research and respond with facts. And when they do, "it's a lot more gray, it's a lot less sexy."

Jessica Knurick has a doctorate in nutrition science and is a registered dietician, but these days she spends much of her time creating social media content that includes countering wellness influencers' claims. She has more than 860,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Knurick said she supports a wellness-focused lifestyle and she herself identifies as "old-school crunchy." The problem, she said, is "this social media wellness space that is using a lot of fear based, conspiratorial, anti-science language" and is "taking advantage of people to then sell them supplements and other wellness solutions."

DeMille, 33, had exactly that kind of experience while in her 20s. She became sucked into the wellness claims she saw on Instagram, which led her to buy products she didn't need and an unhealthy relationship with food and her body. Now she draws on that experience in her content, which she describes as a passion project.

"The best thing I ever did for my health and wellness, I stopped taking advice from wellness influencers and wellness business owners who financially profit off the unregulated nature of the wellness industry," DeMille said in a post she made last month. "Which is to say — they can make incredibly sus[pect] claims about the products and services they sell without evidence."

Science and health experts grapple with MAHA

Meanwhile, science and health experts are learning they have to be on social media to be where people go for health information, said Katelyn Jetelina, a public health expert who runs Your Local Epidemiologist, a public health website and newsletter.

She's brought together a collective of about 15 health communicators who are collaborating on social media content and sharing resources.

Jetelina said people in search of health information aren't just looking for facts, they want storytellers and narrators.

"Scientists are never taught how to do this," Jetelina said. "So we're kind of catching up to influencers out there and understanding what works and what doesn't work."

After an account promoting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is now Secretary of Health and Human Services, shared a popular post last December asking "Do you support RFK Jr. removing high-fructose corn syrup from baby formula?" Knurick went to Instagram to set the record straight.

"Lots of people are revved up, let's go RFK Jr, get that high fructose corn syrup out of formula!" Knurick says in her reel. Then she added, "There's only one problem: not a single infant formula in the United States includes high fructose corn syrup."

Over the past several months, many wellness influencers have also been promoting Kenendy and his Make America Healthy Again — or MAHA — campaign.

Higher stakes

Since Kennedy spent years spreading falsehoods about vaccines before becoming the country's top health official, and sweeping government cuts have slashed staff at federal health agencies — science content creators say the stakes just got even higher for the work they do.

Yet research suggests algorithms on popular social media sites can guide users toward sensationalized and polarizing content rather than nuanced information. That's one of many reasons it's hard for pro-science accounts to become successful influencers.

Not to mention, it usually doesn't pay the bills.

"Most science communicators aren't selling you a myriad of supplements and wellness solutions at like a 50% markup," Knurick said.

Nevertheless, social media users who disagree with scientists and health experts often accuse them, without evidence, of being paid off. After Knurick received a comment like that last month she responded in a post. "Have you ever met a scientist? You do not get into science for the money," Knurick said in her video. "At the same time, you do not have any skepticism of the wellness influencers that you follow who are purposefully eroding trust in science so you only trust them so they can sell you products."

Knurick works part time as a consultant but is also trying to monetize her online content, which includes a newsletter in addition to her social media posts. She said she has only accepted one brand deal so far, with a company that makes Vitamin D drops for infants. Knurick said she may have to take on more brand deals in the future, but will limit it to companies she believes in.

"You can't do all of this work for free forever," she said.

